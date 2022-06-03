Indore: Students line up on campuses as first round of college level counselling starts

Students line up at Government Holkar Science College as institute level counselling starts from Friday |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students queued up at higher education institutes as the first round of college level counselling (CLC) for admission in undergraduate courses started on Friday. The CLC for postgraduate courses will commence on Saturday.

Since morning students have started gathering on college campuses to register themselves for the counselling.

The colleges will release a list of students allocated seats on a daily basis. The students, who were allocated seats, would be required to submit the fee for confirmation of the admission by 11 am the following day.

“Seats will be allocated to the students on the basis of their marks in qualifying exams,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) Prof Suresh Silawat.

The registration and seat allocation process for UG and PG aspirants will continue till June 11 and June 13 respectively.

This year, the Department of Higher Education (DHE) held only one round of centralised counselling and allowed three rounds of CLC.

This is for the first time, three rounds of CLC would be held.

The second round of CLC will start from June 13 for UG and June 14 for PG courses.

If seats still remain vacant then third round will be held from June 22 for UG and June 23 for PG courses.

