Ratlam: Summer special train to run between Bandra and Bareilly from April 29

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Western Railway has announced running a biweekly special express train between Bandra terminus and Izzat Nagar (Bareilly) to clear the summer rush from April 29. The train will pass through Ratlam railway station.

According to railway information, Train No.09005 from Bandra Terminus to Izzat Nagar will start running from April 29 until June 17 on every Friday and Sunday. Similarly, special train No 09006 Izzat Nagar to Bandra terminus will start running from April 30 till June 18 on every Saturday and Monday.

The train will depart from Bandra terminus at 9.30 AM every Friday and Sunday, reach Ratlam at 8.45 PM and Izzat Nagar the next day at 3.55 PM. Similarly, train No.09006 Izzat Nagar to Bandra Terminus will depart at 8 PM every Saturday and Monday, reach Ratlam at 4 PM the next day and Bandra terminus at 4.45 AM on every Monday and Wednesday.

Stoppages of the special train will be at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Gangapur city, Hindaun City, Bayana, Agra Fort, Tundla, Firozabad, Shikohabad, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kaimganj, Ganjdundwara, Kasganj, Badaun, Bareilly and Bareilly city.

The composition of the train will be one second AC, three third AC, twelve sleeper class and four general coaches.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 03:24 PM IST