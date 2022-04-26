Ratlam: BJP aims to win 51% of votes polled in future elections

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has created its organisational set-up at 61,000 polling booths out of 65,000 booths in the state.

BJP has got the strongest organisational set-up in the state and, therefore, its identity is different from other political parties. This was stated by the BJPís state vice president and Ujjain division in-charge Kant Deo Singh while speaking at the booth vistarak workshop organised by the BJP district unit.

He said that BJP's efforts are geared towards obtaining at least 51 per cent of the votes polled in any election to be held in future by increasing its vote share by 11 per cent.

BJPís booth vistarak yojna has yielded very good results in the state and BJP has succeeded in setting up its booth level structure in more than 90 per cent of total polling booths.

BJP's Ratlam district in-charge Shyam Sunder Sharma while speaking in the workshop said that BJP will hold an Assembly wise sammelan of booth-level BJP workers in three sessions.

Such sammelans will be held in the district from April 30 to May 8. Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap, Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana, District BJP president Rajendra Singh Lunera, district in-charge of the booth vistarak yojna Pradeep Upadhyay also spoke in the workshop. Nirmal Kataria conducted the workshop while Sangeeta Charel delivered a vote of thanks.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 10:26 PM IST