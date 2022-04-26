Indore: Clock ticking fast, window to challenge DAVV-DET model answer keys closes at 5 pm today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Have you taken the doctoral entrance test (DET)-2022 conducted by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) and find mistakes in the model answer keys? Act now and challenge the model keys you find wrong.

Time is running out for candidates to challenge model answer keys of DET-2020. The window to challenge the keys will shut at 5 pm today (April 26).

DET was conducted by DAVV for filling 1215 seats lying vacant in PhD programmes in 44 subjects on April 19.

The exam was conducted after a gap of 28 months.

The DAVV had released the model answer keys of DET on April 22 and asked to challenge the same if candidates found any of them wrong by 5 pm on April 26.

For challenging model answer keys, the candidate has to pay Rs 500 for each answer.

The candidate challenging the model answer keys will have to substantiate his claim with providing reference material for the same.

The material from standard textbooks/reference books will be considered as authentic supporting material.

Any literature from subject guidebook or coaching institute’s notes will not be considered as authentic supporting material.

“The challenge/s will be examined by the subject experts. If the challenge/s of any answer(s) is/are found correct, the amount of that answer(s) will be refunded after audit. Otherwise, the amount shall be retained by the university,” PhD cell coordinator Prof Abhay Kumar said.

The model answer key can be challenged by only those candidates who have appeared in the DET-2022.

