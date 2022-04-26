Indore: DAVV to hold examinations in in riot-hit Khargone after consulting the collector

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), which had suspended its on-going second- and final-year examinations of undergraduate courses at centres in riot-hit Khargone, will hold exams for students of the district which witnessed communal clashes only after consultations with collector.

“Exams in Khargone district will resume only after the district collector gives the go-ahead,” said DAVV examination controller Ashesh Tiwari.

The university had had to suspend examinations at centres located in Khargone district following curfew imposed owing to the riots. Members of a minority community pelted stones at a religious procession taken out by members of a majority community at Khargone on Ram Navami. This led to communal violence forcing the district administration to impose curfew in Khargone. DAVV had to suspend its examinations because of this.

Nearly a fortnight has passed after the incident, but the situation there is still tense. DAVV wants to resume exams of the undergraduate second- and final-year students so that the results do not get delayed. The university wishes to hold exams in the first week of May, but it added that the exams would be conducted only after consultations with the Khargone collector.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 01:36 AM IST