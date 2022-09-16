Ratlam: Stray dogs spotted roaming in Alot government hospital, sleeping on beds

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking video that has raised concerns about healthcare services in the district is doing the rounds on social media. Stray dogs can be seen not only roaming freely inside the government hospital in Alot town of Ratlam district but also sleeping on hospital beds thereby creating a menace.

The video clearly shows the sorry state of affairs at the government hospital as hospital staff was nowhere to be seen to control the situation and handle stray animals.

Meanwhile, the hospital staff and security apparatus have not responded to the shocking incident. The incident has highlighted the plight of the hospital management as stray animals squat in the health facility. After the video triggered outrage, the hospital authorities tried to hush the incident.

The government is pouring crores on improving health services in the state but this hospital has only one doctor and most of the time, after the initial treatment, patients are referred to the district headquarters for further treatment. The hospital is severely hit by an acute shortage of doctors, nurses and specialists.

