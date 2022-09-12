e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreRatlam: Inspection of double rail line tomorrow

Ratlam: Inspection of double rail line tomorrow

According to the statement, Chittorgarh-Neemuch track doubling project is at its final phase, while the track doubling work has been completed between Neemuch and Bisalwaskala railway stations.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 12, 2022, 09:27 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner Railway Safety Western Circle will carry out inspection of the newly constructed double rail line between Neemuch and Bisalwaskala railway stations in Ratlam rail division on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Chittorgarh-Neemuch track doubling project is at its final phase, while the track doubling work has been completed between Neemuch and Bisalwaskala railway stations. Commissioner Railway safety western circle R K Sharma will carry out inspection of the newly laid doubling on Tuesday and the trial of the train will take place at the speed of 120 km per hour.

Read Also
Cashew nut farming pilot project to start in Ratlam
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Sendhwa: Collector chaired Time Limit meeting on embezzlement of government funds

Sendhwa: Collector chaired Time Limit meeting on embezzlement of government funds

Sendhwa: Dhawada Sarpanch dies in road accident

Sendhwa: Dhawada Sarpanch dies in road accident

Sardarpur: Government school students lock school gate over shortage of teachers

Sardarpur: Government school students lock school gate over shortage of teachers

Sendhwa: Rs 11 lakh and counting; desi jugad helps farmer reap bumper harvest

Sendhwa: Rs 11 lakh and counting; desi jugad helps farmer reap bumper harvest

Khetia: Death of snake-bite victim; two ‘negligent’ doctors removed, probe committee constituted

Khetia: Death of snake-bite victim; two ‘negligent’ doctors removed, probe committee constituted