Ratlam: Inspection of double rail line tomorrow

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner Railway Safety Western Circle will carry out inspection of the newly constructed double rail line between Neemuch and Bisalwaskala railway stations in Ratlam rail division on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Chittorgarh-Neemuch track doubling project is at its final phase, while the track doubling work has been completed between Neemuch and Bisalwaskala railway stations. Commissioner Railway safety western circle R K Sharma will carry out inspection of the newly laid doubling on Tuesday and the trial of the train will take place at the speed of 120 km per hour.

