Cashew nut farming pilot project to start in Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Cashew nut farming will be taken up in the district as a pilot project. Official information said that a meeting was held to discuss a plan for the farming of cashew nuts presided over by district Collector Narendra Suryavanshi.

In the meeting deputy director gardening P S Kanel, deputy director agriculture Vijay Chorasia, senior agriculture scientist Dr SarveshTripathi and expert Dr Rohtash were present.

Ratlam MP Guman Singh Damor earlier stressed the need for starting cashew nut farming in the district in view of its potential and Ratlam district having many progressive farmers who have successfully adopted farming of grapes and other fruits.

The gardening department, Agriculture Science centre and Agriculture department have now jointly undertaken the move to commence a pilot project of cashew nut farming in the district for which a work plan has also been prepared.

Official information said that the Union government gives cent per cent aid for encouraging farming of the cashew nut under a special plan.

According to a work plan prepared for the Ratlam district, the pilot project would come up on the five-hectare land. Cashew plants start yielding fruit in a four years period and yield cashew nuts for 20 years period.

