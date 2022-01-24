Ratlam rail division’s revenue up by 42%

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Revenue of Ratlam rail division has increased by 42% in comparison to the same period of the last financial year.

According to press release issued on Monday, Ratlam rail division has earned a sum of Rs1,703.99 crore revenue during the current financial year till January 22 and reported 41.91% jump in the earnings.

During last financial year, Ratlam rail division had reported total revenue of Rs1,662.92 crore. It is claimed that efforts of Ratlam rail division in various fields to augment revenue have yielded good results.

Business Development Unit set up during the current financial year has also contributed in augmentation of growth in the earnings. Operation of goods, parcel trains, running of Kisan rail and carrying products like cement, medical equipment, agriculture related products also contributed in generating more revenue during current fiscal in Ratlam rail division, claimed railway press release.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 11:36 PM IST