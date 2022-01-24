Ratlam firing incident accused injured in a gunbattle

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam police arrested three accused of firing in Bhato Ka Vas locality over a betting dispute on Monday evening from Pratapgarh in Rajasthan.

On being interrogation about the pistol used for firing, the accused informed about the weapon being kept in Nagda. While being taken to Nagda, the main accused Akbar Ghosi stopped the car for a short time near Sujapur Tekri between Piploda to Jaora.

After this, he started running away with the INSAS (machine gun) of the police personnel present in the jeep. In response, the police officer shot him in the leg.

The main accused, Akbar Hussain, who was injured due to bullet injuries, was brought to the hospital in Jaora, where doctors started his treatment.

Ratlam superintendent of police Gourav Tiwari also reached the hospital. The SP is taking information about the incident from subordinate officers.

Earlier, on Friday late in the evening, Akbar Hussain, accused of participation in gambling operations and extortion for the week, came on a bike with his partner Afsar Ansari, Chintu alias Guru Putra Gopal and fired three shots at Sohanlal's Balaji Namkeen cart in Bhaton Ka Vaas. Sohanlal survived in this.

He had expressed his anger in front of SP Gaurav Tiwari, who reached the spot. The SP had suspended Manak Chowk police station in-charge and two beat in-charges after firing incident. Later, collector Kumar Purushottam gave instructions to break the illegal houses of the criminals.

The SP has announced a reward of Rs 10,000 each on the three absconding accused of firing. On Saturday, the illegal bungalow under construction of Ajju Sherani, a listed goon of Station Road police station, was demolished in about three hours.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 10:39 PM IST