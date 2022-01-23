Ratlam: 13 homes of anti-social elements razed

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 13 illegal homes constructed by the anti-social elements were demolished by the administration on Friday and Saturday in the city.

According to information after Surana village incident in the district, the local administration has prepared a list of the anti-socials to take action against them.

An official said that late on January 21 after a firing incident, police, municipal corporation and revenue teams jointly carried out an operation against jurari, satoriya, anti socials and on the fateful night demolished 12 illegally constructed houses in the Bhato Ka Vas, Bargundo ka vas, Silawato Ka Vas, Lohar road and Hardevlal Ki Pipli.

The officials on January 22 demolished an illegal construction worth Rs 80 lakh in the Pratap Nagar residential area.

During the demolition drive, district collector Kumar Purushottam, SP Gaurav Tiwari, additional superintendent of police Dr Indrajeet Bakalwar, additional collector ML Arya, SDM Abhishek Gehlot, and other officials were present.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 10:26 PM IST