Alert: Gondwana Express, Bhopal- Dr Ambedkar Express cancelled on Monday

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two Express trains passing through Bhopal will remain cancelled on Monday because of the derailment near Agra in Uttar Pradesh, sources said on Sunday.

At least eight trains passing through Bhopal were cancelled and routes of several trains were diverted because of derailment of a goods train that occurred on Sunday early morning.

Sources said that Raigarh-Hazrat Nizammuddin Gondwana Express and Bhopal-Dr Ambedkar Nagar Express would remain cancelled on Monday, too.

However, the routes of several express trains, which were changed on Sunday, have been restored.

According to railway official, Vishakhapattanam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Swarn Jayanti Express (12803), Korba-Amritsar Chhattisgarh Express (18237), Tirupati-Hazrat Nizamuddin AP Sampark Kranti Express (12707) and Vishakhapattanam- Amritsar Superfast Express (20807) will now be run on their scheduled routes.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 12:06 PM IST