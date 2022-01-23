e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 09:21 AM IST

Bhopal division refunds Rs 1.09 lakh to 350 passengers as trains get cancelled

Goods train that derailed on Mathura-Palwal route led to cancellation of several trains including Shatabdi Express
Staff Reporter
Train | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Railway Division returned Rs 1.09 lakh to 350 passengers on Saturday after the trains were cancelled as a Ghaziabad-bound freight train derailed on Mathura-Palwal section of North-Eastern Railway on Friday night, said a source from the Bhopal railway division.

The amount was returned from 6 am and 2 pm on Saturday. It includes the refund of the tickets that were booked from railway counters only.

Sources said the amount being refunded to those who have made online bookings is estimated to be up to five times than the refund of counter ticket bookings.

Notably, the derailment of the goods train damaged a railway disrupting the New Delhi-Chennai rail route, and hence the Delhi-Bhopal-Delhi rail route. Shatabdi Express running between Delhi and Rani Kamalapati Railway station was stopped in early hours of Saturday due to same reason.

Several trains including Trikul Express were stopped. More than 14 trains are being run on the changed route.

Railway passengers’ money for Saturday's journey in these trains from Bhopal, Bina, Guna, Itarsi, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Vidisha, Ganjbasoda and other stations have been refunded by the Railways.

The railways said that they do not have information about the bookings through online medium and therefore they cannot guarantee the amount refunded through those media.

Amount refunded by Bhopal Railway Division (only counter ticket):

Station……………………….No of passengers………………………..Refund amount

Bhopal…………………………………60……………………………………………….Rs 19,835

Rani Kamlapati…………………….45……………………………………………….Rs 17,145

Bina…………………………………….23………………………………………………..Rs 11,615

Itarsi………………………………….101……………………………………………….Rs 24,665

Guna……………………………..…………17……………………………………………..Rs 2,105

Ganj Basoda………………………………38…………………………………………Rs 11,600

Hoshangabad……………………………..32………………………………….Rs 6,755

Sant Hirdaram Nagar………………….26…………………………………….Rs 13,290

Vidisha……………………………………….08…………………………………….Rs 2,860

Total………………………………………….350……………………………………Rs 1,09,860

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 09:21 AM IST
