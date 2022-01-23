Bhopal: State determined to achieve goals as per PM’s guidance, says CM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday Madhya Pradesh was determined to achieve the goals as per guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official release stated.

The guidance of the Prime Minister, he said, for the aspirational districts was very inspiring and useful.

Chouhan thanked PM Modi for bringing backward and deprived areas on the path of development on occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Chief Minister Chouhan took part in the interaction of the Prime Minister Modi with district magistrates (DMs) of 112 aspirational districts on Saturday through a video conferencing from Hyderabad.

During this interaction, the Prime Minister, while addressing the district magistrates and divisional commissioners, praised Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

The PM said the registration of pregnant women in Chhatarpur had increased from 375 to 975. This was a great achievement. Other districts must learn from this. This was a new lesson for the administrative system.

PM took feedback about the progress and current status of implementation of government schemes and programmes in the districts from the administrative officers. The DMs were encouraged by PM to ensure implementation of government schemes with public participation.

