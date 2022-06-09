Ratlam rail division organises awareness program about level crossing safety

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The International Level Crossing Awareness Week organised by Ratlam rail division concluded on Thursday.

A nukkad natak was staged near the railway level crossing No 192 on the Ratlam-Dhoswas section to create awareness amongst people on how to move across a railway crossing. Railway information said that during the International Level Crossing Awareness Week railway staff reached the level crossings and informed people about the alertness to be observed while crossing the level crossings.

Eight teams were formed in Ratlam rail division for the International Level Crossing Awareness Week which also reached the gram panchayats, petrol pumps, vegetable markets, bus stands, Anganwadis and other places to highlight awareness about the movement on the railway level crossings.

