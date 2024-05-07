Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP MPs Fail To Use Up LAD Funds, Alleges Congress Candidate Dillip Singh Gurjar

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Launching a scathing attack on the BJP's tenure, Congress candidate Dillip Singh Gurjar, on Tuesday, alleged that the BJP MPs in Mandsaur parliamentary constituency neglected the rural areas.

Speaking to media in Mandsaur, Gurjar criticised the lack of accountability for MPLAD funds over the past decade, citing instances of broken-down tankers provided under the MP fund in some rural areas.

Gurjar accused BJP candidates of seeking votes in the name of Ram and Modi while allegedly contributing to increased corruption in the opium belt. He claimed that despite promises of opium price increases in 2016, farmers in Mandsaur and Neemuch have not received any hike, resulting in an estimated loss of about Rs 250 crore.

Gurjar expressed regret for the delayed interaction, attributing it to his efforts to meet citizens in rural areas. He highlighted the growing resentment among people, including BJP workers and leaders, towards the outgoing MP.

He claimed that the BJP leadership has acknowledged the challenging situation in Mandsaur, prompting the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister to camp in the area for two consecutive days. He emphasised Congress's Nyay Patra, promising justice, employment, and fair agricultural prices for all classes of people, which has garnered strong support.

CM on two-day tour of Mandsaur

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav strengthened the BJP activities during his two-day visit to Mandsaur parliamentary constituency. The administration also took action in preparation for the visit. On Tuesday, Yadav engaged in a roadshow in Neemuch after attending public meetings and darshan of Bhadwa Mataji.

He stayed overnight at Nakshatra Garden in Mandsaur and would continue with organisational meetings and public addresses, to be held on Wednesday. The visit aimed to underline the political significance of the constituency, with several senior BJP leaders accompanying Yadav.

BJP remains committed to securing victory, as seen in its meticulous preparations and efforts to bolster support for Lok Sabha candidate MP Sudhir Gupta.