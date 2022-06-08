Ratlam: Females outnumber males in nomination

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The number of female candidates is more compared to male candidates for the ward elections of the district panchayat.

According to information, a total of 127 nomination papers have been found valid for the 16 wards of the district panchayat elections in the scrutiny of the nomination papers conducted by district collector Narendra Suryavanshi.

A total of 70 nomination papers of female candidates and 57 male candidates were accepted in the scrutiny for the 16 wards of the district panchayat. A total of 130 nomination papers were filed of which three were rejected during scrutiny, according to the information available here.

The last date of withdrawal of the nomination papers is June 10. After the completion of the process of withdrawal of nomination papers, candidates will be allotted symbols, as per information available here. Political observers here said that a very interesting contest is likely to take place for the district panchayat ward elections between BJP and Congress authorised candidates.

After the withdrawal of the nomination papers on June 10, electioneering will pick up in the rural belt for the three-tier panchayat elections. For the post of janpad members, sarpanch and panch a total of 11,962 nomination papers were filed in the district for six development blocks of which 11,820 were accepted in the scrutiny while 142 nomination papers were rejected.

Meanwhile, the first training for the officials and employees for the three-tier panchayat elections was held today in the district at the respective development block headquarters. Election observer Dr Ashokkumar Bhargav today inspected the training sessions held at Ratlam, Jaora and Piploda. The training was imparted by master trainers to 1,600 officials and employees.