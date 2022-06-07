e-Paper Get App

Ratlam: Congress no match for BJP, says Sharma

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 10:38 PM IST
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Congress is no challenge for the BJP in the ensuing three-tier Panchayat and civic body elections, said BJP district in-charge Shyamsundar Sharma while addressing the party workers and senior leaders here in Ratlam on Tuesday.

Sharma said, BJP never takes any elections lightly. He said that the target has been fixed to obtain at least 51 per cent of the polled votes from every booth.

The meeting was also addressed by Mandsaur – Neemuch MP Sudhir Gupta, Ratlam Jhabua MP Gumansingh Damor, Ujjain MP Anil Firojiya, Ratlam Urban MLA Chetanya Kashyap, Jaora MLA DrRajendra Pandey and Ratlam Rural MLA Dilip Makwana.

Those who attended the meeting included K K Singh Kalukheda, Ashok Porwal, Nimish Vyas, Asha Maurya, Kansingh Chouhan, Jitendra Gehlot, Mathuralal Damor, Kanhaiyalal Maurya, Ishwarlal Patidar, Bajrang Purohit, Babulal Maida. BJP press release also informed that a meeting of BJP core group was also held in which it was decided that BJP will field its authorised candidates in the district Panchayat’s ward elections.

