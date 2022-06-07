Dhanasuta becomes first 'unopposed' gram panchayat in Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): With the nomination process for the three-tier local body elections concluding on Tuesday, sarpanch and panch of all the wards at Ratlam's Dhanasuta gram panchayat were elected unopposed.

Though the official announcement is yet to be made, but Dhanasuta gram panchayat of Ratlam Janpad Panchayat has become the first unopposed Gram Panchayat in the district. Officials in the district anticipated that a few more gram panchayats in the district could follow the same trend as many candidates who are in the fray for sarpanch or panch could withdraw their nomination on or before June 10.

According to information, people here have elected Bhuwan Singh Makwana unopposed for the post of Sarpanch. At the same time, panch of all the wards has also been elected unopposed.

The people of the village had unanimously submitted the forms of one Panch each in all the 15 wards for the post of Sarpanch in the nomination process. On this basis, Dhanasuta Gram Panchayat of Ratlam district has been elected unopposed. Earlier, scrutiny of forms continued till late evening at many cluster headquarters in Ratlam district.

With this, Dhanasuta Gram Panchayat is now eligible for the state government’s incentive scheme.

An incentive amount of Rs five lakh is given to the panchayats where the members are elected unopposed during the panchayat elections. If all the panch and sarpanch are elected unopposed, the panchayat gets Rs seven lakh as an incentive, if women are elected to all the posts of sarpanch and panch in the panchayat, an incentive of Rs 12 lakh is provided to the panchayat on all the posts of sarpanch and panch. There is a provision to give an incentive of Rs 15 lakh to the Panchayat if women are elected unopposed.