Ratlam: Poll officials’ leave cancelled

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): During the duty of three-tier panchayat and civic body elections, no leave will be granted based on illness unless the concerned official or employee obtains a certificate of illness from the medical board.

In a press release issued on Monday, District Collector and Election Officer Narendra Suryavanshi said that strict action would be taken against those officials and employees who did not attend election duty based on illness without recommendation of the Medical Board.

Meanwhile, an election observer appointed by the State Election Commission (SEC) for panchayat and civic body elections for the district Dr Ashok Kumar Bhargav on Monday reached here to assess the preparations for the ensuing panchayat and civic body elections in the district.

While visiting panchayat elections and civic body election nomination papers placed at the collectorate and other places, he directed that proper arrangements of movement and announcements should be made. He also issued directives to make some more arrangements for persons reaching for filing nomination papers and also security related arrangements. Election observer Dr Bhargav also visited nearby areas of rural places of nomination and reviewed arrangements there.

