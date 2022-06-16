Ratlam: Police arrest man in connection with murder of his aunt

Representative Photo |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam police arrested a man in connection with muder of his paternal aunt on Thursday. The police booked the accused, Naved Khan under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 304 (culpable homicide but not amounting to murder).

On Tuesday, the deceased Shaheen Khan, a native of Manawar village who came to her relative's house, was brought to the district hospital in an unconscious state after she had a bullet wound on her forehead. Later, doctors declared her dead. At that time, her family members claimed that it was an accident.

Meanwhile, during police investigation, it was revealed that Shaheen came to the residence of her brother Ajju Sherani, a listed history-sheeter miscreant, where Naved, son of her brother, was demonstrating illegal weapons in the house. During which a bullet was fired from his gun resulting in Shaheen's death.

Based on the statement and investigation of the family members, the Station Road Police Station registered a case against the accused Naved Sherani for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and illegal possession of arms.

Deceased family members informed that Shaheen (40), wife of Akil Khan, a resident of Manawar village in Dhar district had come here to attend her niece's wedding ceremony. After the wedding, she decided to stay at her brother’s place for the next couple of days.