Ratlam: Farmer found dead under mysterious circumstances, murder suspected

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): One 45-year-old farmer was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Ratlam district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Arjun Dhakad and his body was found at Palduna village falls under Namli police station limit in Ratlam.

Deceased family members in their statement to police informed that Arjun was sleeping on a bed at his agriculture field behind the house. Arjun’s family members first saw the body and alerted other villagers. As soon as the news spread in the village, panic prevailed in the village.

The deceased has injury marks on his head and family members expressed the possibility of murder.

On receiving information about the incident, the team of Namli police station and FSL reached the spot. Prima facie seems to be a case of murder. Police and FSL teams are engaged in an investigation at the spot.

According to the villagers and family members, Arjun used to do agricultural work and he did not even have any disputes with anyone in the village.

On Tuesday night, he went to the agriculture field and slept there on his bed. In the morning his body was found lying on the bed. Namli police station is engaged in investigating all angles in this case.