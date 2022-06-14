e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Petrol-diesel shortage in state; supply reduced by 30 percent

President of Madhya Pradesh Petrol Pump dealer association, Ajay Singh said that the petrol pumps were getting less supply from the fuel companies for the time being, adding that the mainly two companies were supplying less fuel.

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state is undergoing a petrol-diesel shortage and the supply has been reduced by 30 percent in the state, according to the reports.

The petrol pump owners, however, claimed that they were facing a loss of Rs 28 a litre. The pumps are getting the fuels in intervals of 2-3 days and they dry out in 1-2 days, Singh added.

Singh further said that the fuel pumps used to have a stock of 4-5 days but they were going through fuel shortage for the last one week. As long as the shortage continues, the number of dry out pumps would also increase. The timing of fuel supply from the depot was also reduced, Singh added.

