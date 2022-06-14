e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Divisional commissioner court cancels installation of mobile tower

Tower was installed after permission from Collector by M/s Indus Infrastructure Limited and Swami Vivekanand Welfare Society challenged it in Divisional Commissioner Court, according to the court order.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 11:11 AM IST
article-image

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Divisional commissioner court has canceled the installation of the mobile tower on the ground lacking No Objection Certificate(NOC) from Bhopal Development authority(BDA) or lease of land.

The order was passed recently. The case is related to Swami Vivekanand residential Colony, Katara Hills, Hoshangabad Road, Bhopal.

As per the court order, the collector had issued permission on November 17, 2021, for the installation of a mobile tower. Divisional commissioner court on the basis of the report of Bhopal Development Authority(BDA) about the status of the land, clarified that the allottee was neither having proper possession of land nor lease of the land was properly registered. Even, BDA had not issued any NOC before the installation of the mobile tower, court order added.

Besides, collector court has been instructed to provide relief to M/S Indus Infrastructure Limited by adjusting the court fee for the installation of the tower to another place.

article-image

