Bhopal: Two-day Tagore National School of Drama’s fest begins with 'Mati Gaadi’

A scene from the play |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day drama fest began with a Bhopuri play ‘Mati Gaadi’ was staged at Ravindra Bhavan in the city on Monday.

Directed by Sanjay Upadhyay, the play was presented by students of Tagore National School of Drama, established by Rabindranath Tagore University.

The play is based on ten-act Sanskrit drama ‘Mcchakatika ,’ written by ??drak, an ancient playwright who is possibly from the 5th century CE, and who is identified by the prologue as a Kshatriya king as well as a devotee of Siva who lived for above 110 years. Hrishikesh Sulabh translated the play into Bhojpuri. The play was prepared under the direction of Upadhyay for the last one month. Lata Munshi choreographed a dance in the play.

Upadhyay says, “Mati Gaadi is very dear to me because it gives classic dignity to the traditional methods of folk language and theatrics and at the same time takes the scriptures along on the journey of the people. Mrichhakatikam is a great achievement of Sanskrit theatre. After being re-composed by Hrishikesh Sulabh, the theatrical composition adds many new subtexts and new layers of sensation.,”

A play ‘Jeevan Ke Rang, Bijji Ke Sang,’ directed by Devendra Raj Ankur will be staged on Tuesday evening.