Ratlam: Maharshi Aurobindo remembered on birth anniversary

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): To commemorate the 150th year of Maharshi Sri Aurobindo's birth, a district-level lecture programme was organised here under the auspices of the district unit of MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad.

Chief speaker of the programme was MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad vice president Vibhash Upadhyay. While speaking on the subject “ Maharshi Sri Aurobindo – Jeevan, Adhyatma and Rashtriyata, “ Upadhyay said that Sri Aurobindo was a revolutionary, nationalist, poet, educationist, philosopher and Yogi who remained a central pivot in understanding knowledge traditions.

The chief guest of the programme was president Maharshi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan Bharat Bairagi while Mayor Prahalad Patel presided over. District coordinator Jan Abhiyan Parishad Ratnesh Vijayvargiya gave the welcome speech, Lokesh Sharma conducted the programme and Sheilendrasingh Solanki gave the vote of thanks.

