e-Paper Get App

Ratlam: Maharshi Aurobindo remembered on birth anniversary

Chief speaker of the programme was MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad vice president Vibhash Upadhyay.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 10:02 PM IST
article-image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): To commemorate the 150th year of Maharshi Sri Aurobindo's birth, a district-level lecture programme was organised here under the auspices of the district unit of MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad.

Chief speaker of the programme was MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad vice president Vibhash Upadhyay. While speaking on the subject “ Maharshi Sri Aurobindo – Jeevan, Adhyatma and Rashtriyata, “ Upadhyay said that Sri Aurobindo was a revolutionary, nationalist, poet, educationist, philosopher and Yogi who remained a central pivot in understanding knowledge traditions.

The chief guest of the programme was president Maharshi Patanjali Sanskrit Sansthan Bharat Bairagi while Mayor Prahalad Patel presided over. District coordinator Jan Abhiyan Parishad Ratnesh Vijayvargiya gave the welcome speech, Lokesh Sharma conducted the programme and Sheilendrasingh Solanki gave the vote of thanks.

Read Also
Ratlam: Food trader raided for using adulterated colours
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreRatlam: Maharshi Aurobindo remembered on birth anniversary

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC gets 3,487 applications for erection of pandals ahead of the Ganeshotsav

Mumbai: BMC gets 3,487 applications for erection of pandals ahead of the Ganeshotsav

Watch video: Hemant Soren and UPA MLAs staying in Raipur’s Mayfair resort, here's how much one...

Watch video: Hemant Soren and UPA MLAs staying in Raipur’s Mayfair resort, here's how much one...

Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan spinners restrict reckless Bangladesh to 127/7

Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan spinners restrict reckless Bangladesh to 127/7

West Bengal: BJP's national general secretary Sunil Bansal gives message of ‘unity’ to leaders...

West Bengal: BJP's national general secretary Sunil Bansal gives message of ‘unity’ to leaders...

West Bengal: ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'

West Bengal: ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'