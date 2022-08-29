Ratlam: Food trader raided for using adulterated colours

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In a recent move, a team from the food and supplies department destroyed around 50kg of chemically-coloured green peas and chickpeas and also collected samples for further examination.

While sharing information, food and drug officer Kamlesh Jamra said that upon receiving repeated complaints, the food department swung into action and raided a shop owned by Dilip Mali, hailing from Nagda, in the market area. On investigation, the team found that synthetic green colours were used for rotten peas to make them ‘saleable’ and ‘tempting’. The team also collected samples from the shop and destroyed about 50kg green peas and chickpeas worth Rs 8k. Further action would be taken against traders once reports about adulteration are confirmed.

Notably, food adulteration whether in milk or rice, has become increasingly common in the city. The consumption of such peas could lead to fatal ailments and in the long run, it could also affect the kidney and liver. Contaminated peas could cause diseases such as cancer if consumed in large quantity. The sample of peas and chickpeas has been sent to a laboratory for further examination.

Read Also Organic produce shop opened at Ratlam Municipal Corporation premises