Organic produce shop opened at Ratlam Municipal Corporation premises

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Jaivik (Organic) Utpad Vikray Kendra was inaugurated at the Ratlam Municipal Corporation premises by mayor Prahalad Patel which will be run by the Trishakti self-help group where vegetables and fruits produced by Madhyanchal Jaivik Vikas Samiti will be sold.

District collector Narendra Suryavanshi was also present. While speaking, mayor Patel said that vegetables produced by the Jaivik method are very beneficial for health.

He said that in the coming period more outlets selling organic vegetables, and fruits will be opened in the city. He also stressed the need of giving adequate information to the city people about the benefits of vegetables, fruits etc. produced by organic farming.

District collector Narendra Suryavanshi said that more and more farmers should be encouraged to adopt organic farming. He said that organic farming is free from pollution and keeps land and water in their real form. Commissioner Ratlam Municipal Corporation Abhishek Gehlot also expressed his views.