Ratlam: Villagers worry as pond water leaks from cracks

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): With the entire Malwa region getting incessant rainfall in the past couple of weeks, all the water bodies in the state are overflowing.

In the Ratlam district, all water sources have become flooded.

A lake developed on more than 200 bigha land near Malvasa village developed a leakage.

The villagers informed the Water Resources Department after seeing the water leakage from the pond. Villagers say that the cause of the leakage is the negligent attitude of the contractor who dug a 4 feet wide drain near the boundary itself in order to repair the boundary of the pond this year.

Due to this leakage has started from our places. On receiving information, the officials of the Water Resources Department, who reached Malvasa, have said that there is no danger to the pond and the leakages would be fixed.

At the same time, the villagers are apprehensive that if the water leakage increases and the pond's bund breaks, then the crops of the low-lying areas and houses in these areas would be destroyed.

Local villagers Jitendra Parmar and Tikam Singh told that this year the bund of the pond was repaired by the Water Resources Department. The contractor dug a 4-feet wide drain near the pond's bund to remove the soil.

This was opposed by the villagers and now the bund is leaking in four places.