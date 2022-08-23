Heavy rain throws life out of gear in Ratlam district

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rain was recorded in the whole district in the last 24 hours. On an average basis, Ratlam district recorded about 7 inches of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Development block-wise rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours in the district is as under: Ratlam 133 mm, Alot 283 mm, Jaora 227 mm, Tal 170 mm, Piploda 138 mm, Bajna 150 mm, Raoti 130 mm and Sailana 160 mm. Due to the rain and waterlogging inside houses in Hathikhana, Narsinghpura and Parakhana Udasi Ki Bawri area of Jaora, two teams of District Home Guards were rushed from the district headquarters, Ratlam to rescue people and to shift them to safer places.

Official information here said that a total of 45 persons were rescued from the waterlogged areas of Jaora and were shifted last night to safer places. District Commandant Home Guard Roshni Bilwal informed that traffic movement on the Karmadi culvert near Ratlam was stopped following water overflow. In view of the prediction of heavy rain, a holiday for schools was already declared by the district administration for today.

Due to heavy rains, one gate of Dholawad water supply dam was opened today morning, the information said. At Ratlam railway station for about half an hour in the morning, rain water was seen flowing above the railway track which affected the movement of the trains for some time. Railway information added that due to waterlogging on the railway track on the Biaora-Rajgarh-Pachore section of West Central Railway some trains were either diverted, short terminated or short originated. The 1126 Gwalior-Ratlam Express was run via Ruthiai-Kota-Naga. The 19054 Muzaffarpur-Surat express was run via Bina-Maksi. 09466 Darbhanga- Ahmedabad Express was run via Bina-Sant Hirdaram Nagar-Maksi. 19166/19167 Ahmadabad-Varanasi Express was run via Maksi-Sant Hirdaram Nagar-Bina. 22983 Kota-Indore Express was short terminated. 19341 Nagda-Bina Express was terminated at Maksi railway station and 19342 Bina-Nagda train was short and originated from Maksi.

