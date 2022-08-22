Ratlam: JAYS members demonstrate against special investment zone

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): On the call given by Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS), a large number of tribals on Monday reached here to demonstrate against the upcoming special investment zone (SIZ) in the tribal belt near Ratlam.

Tribal youths assembled at the Nehru Stadium where they reached by taking out separate rallies. Police were deployed in various localities in view of the call given by JAYS.

This is to mention that the district collector Narendra Suryavanshi and other officials had reached in the tribal villages two days ago where SIZ is coming up and tried to convince the villagers that it is to come up only on government land and no private land will be acquired. They also tried to clear other apprehensions of the six tribal village residents on the SIZ issue. Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap had also appealed to the ST Morcha office bearers of district BJP to reach the tribal villages to clear their apprehensions.

