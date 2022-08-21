Ratlam Special Investment Zone to come up only on govt land, says Collector

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Only government land would be used for the development of the Special Investment Zone (SIZ) which is to come up near Ratlam. This was clarified by the district collector Narendra Suryavanshi while visiting the villages which are located near SIZ.

While speaking to villagers in village Palsodi, Suryavanshi appealed to the villagers not to be misled by the wrong information being spread as SIZ will come up only on government land and no private land would be acquired.

He said that SIZ will bring prosperity to the villages and will provide ample employment opportunities. He said that SIZ will come up on 1,466 hectares of government land. He also clarified that “Charagah land” will remain preserved for cattle feeding and no water source of the village will be utilized for SIZ but water would be arranged from the Kaneri dam.

He appealed to villagers to join the mainstream of development which is coming to their doors. He also assured that the villagers will not have to face any sort of problem due to SIZ but on another side a big opportunity will come their way.

Suryavanshi along with other officials interacted with villagers of Palsodi, Sarvanikhurd, Babrod, and Gularipara. SP Abhishek Tiwari was also present.

SDM Sanjeev Pandey and Industrial Development Corporation Manager Shailendra Jain also gave detailed information to the villagers about the SIZ. The district collector and officials also visited villages Julwania and Rampuria and interacted with villagers to give information about the SIZ and to clear any misunderstandings.