Ratlam: Tribals protest development of industries in 1,466 hectares

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Tribals in Ratlam have been opposing the governmentís idea of diverting tribal land for industrial activity. In a bid to resist industrial investments, Jai Adivasi Yuva Sangathan (JAYS) and other tribal organisations have announced of holding massive demonstration on August 22.

Tribals communities in the area have been opposed to the idea, owing to the environmental damage and loss of habitat for livestock on the land which is now set aside for the development of industries. In a bid to resist the move, organisations had called for large scale protest at district headquarters on August 22.

In view of the large scale opposition, collector Narendra Kumar Suryawanshi along with SP Abhishek Tiwari chaired a meeting with villagers from Julwania, Raipuria Shivgarh area. During which, tribals were informed that investment zone exempts acquisition of their private properties. Environment would remain unaffected and other advantages of industries besides providing employment. The tribals allege they are losing their pasture land to the industries and are opposed to any industrialisation there.

Whatís more shocking, tribals have called for bringing their cattle to the collectorate office and tie it there. As a result of which the administration has appealed them for maintaining law and order. At the same time, the administration has also issued a warning of appropriate action for not obtaining prior permission for protest, and consequently violating section 144.

Read Also Bhopal: Leopard axed to death in buffer zone of Kuno Palpur Sanctuary