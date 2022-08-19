e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Leopard axed to death in buffer zone of Kuno Palpur Sanctuary

The poachers belong to a tribal village situated near buffer zone. A forest officer said that accused might have killed the leopard to take revenge of cattle killing incident.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 19, 2022, 10:08 PM IST
article-image
Representative pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard was axed to death in the buffer zone area of Kuno Palpur sanctuary, putting put a big question mark on its security arrangements. Sanctuary officials have identified the accused and he is likely to be arrested shortly, they said. The poaching took place on August 7, 2022.

A sanctuary official wishing anonymity said a leopard was poached using wire trap in buffer area of Kuno Palpur sanctuary. The poachers allegedly killed the leopard by attacking it with axe, inflicting several wounds. Later, they chopped off its paws and fled. They made away with moustache of leopard.

The poachers belong to a tribal village situated near buffer zone. A forest officer said that accused might have killed the leopard to take revenge of cattle killing incident. These things are being verified. The sanctuary’s buffer zone has at least 96 leopards. These leopards are in addition to three leopards roaming inside the enclosure made deep inside the sanctuary.

Efforts made to contact PCCF JS Chouhan and Principal Secretary Ashok Barnwal met with no response. DFO Kuno Palpur sanctuary was unavailable for comment.

Poaching of leopard has sent forest officer into tizzy, forcing them to rework on security layers. This is perhaps the first case of poaching in the area.

Read Also
Mumbai: Multiple cases of ambergris seizure raise fear of sperm whale poaching
article-image
HomeBhopalBhopal: Leopard axed to death in buffer zone of Kuno Palpur Sanctuary

RECENT STORIES

BJP goes selective on deaths of Sadhus in Rajasthan

BJP goes selective on deaths of Sadhus in Rajasthan

Mumbai: Shinde rebellion, formation of Shiv Sena-BJP govt & BMC polls dominates Dahi Handi...

Mumbai: Shinde rebellion, formation of Shiv Sena-BJP govt & BMC polls dominates Dahi Handi...

Delhi Liquor Policy: CBI raids Manish Sisodia's home, over 20 other locations; here's all you need...

Delhi Liquor Policy: CBI raids Manish Sisodia's home, over 20 other locations; here's all you need...

Allahabad HC quashes demand notice of Rs 16.90 crore after IT authority admits assessment based on...

Allahabad HC quashes demand notice of Rs 16.90 crore after IT authority admits assessment based on...

Maharashtra: 50% of Covid cases in 4 days reported from Mumbai

Maharashtra: 50% of Covid cases in 4 days reported from Mumbai