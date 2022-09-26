Ratlam: Kalika Mata Navratri Mela starts; Anoop Jalota to sing bhajans on last day

Anoop Jalota |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The famous Kalika Mata Navratri Mela commenced here today and will continue till October 9 under the auspices of Ratlam Municipal Corporation (RMC). After two years gap due to Covid-19 menace, this year Kalika Mata Navratri Mela is being organised with full enthusiasm.

A large number of people are expected to visit the famous Mela and as per information about 300 shops have come up in the Mela area. RMC information said that soon after the inauguration, a garba dance will be held.

Various proogrammes will be held every evening. Manish Tiwari bhajan sandhya will be held on September 27, Singing Nite of Sumit Saini on September 28, singing nite of Chintan Bakiwala on September 29, Dancing nite of Dimple Shah and group on September 30.

A band show of HHPPO Band (Shimla) will be held on October 1, laughter and orchestra by Rajkumar Rancho on October 2, bhajan sandhya of Tripti Shakya on October 3, all-India Kavi Sammelan on October 4, Rawan Dahan will be held at the Nehru stadium on October 5 and the mela would conclude on October 9 with a bhajan sandhya of Anoop Jalota.

All the cultural programmes will commence from 8 PM, the information said.