e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreRatlam: BJP organises exhibition on PM's life

Ratlam: BJP organises exhibition on PM's life

The exhibition has been organised under the Service fortnight to celebrate the birthday of the PM.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 24, 2022, 10:35 PM IST
article-image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): An exhibition has been organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party at the stadium market area on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which was inaugurated by Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap.

The exhibition has been organised under the Service fortnight to celebrate the birthday of the PM. While speaking, MLA Kashyap said that his leadership has been recognised by the whole world.

His personality and contribution to the country and the world cannot be described in words. He said that everyone must visit the exhibition to learn from the life of the Prime Minister. Mayor Prahlad Patel and office bearers of BJP were also present on this occasion.

Read Also
Ratlam: Family members of women representatives barred from attending civic meetings
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Union minister of state visits National Fertiliser Limited Vijaipur

Union minister of state visits National Fertiliser Limited Vijaipur

Sanawad: Pension justice march to be taken out across all districts of state on Sunday

Sanawad: Pension justice march to be taken out across all districts of state on Sunday

Shamgarh: Shops constructed on govt land worth Rs 1 cr razed

Shamgarh: Shops constructed on govt land worth Rs 1 cr razed

Hatpipliya: Rampant encroachment on footpaths results in traffic problems

Hatpipliya: Rampant encroachment on footpaths results in traffic problems

Badnawar cops reunite deaf and mute child with family in 24 hours

Badnawar cops reunite deaf and mute child with family in 24 hours