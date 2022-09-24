Ratlam: BJP organises exhibition on PM's life

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): An exhibition has been organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party at the stadium market area on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which was inaugurated by Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap.

The exhibition has been organised under the Service fortnight to celebrate the birthday of the PM. While speaking, MLA Kashyap said that his leadership has been recognised by the whole world.

His personality and contribution to the country and the world cannot be described in words. He said that everyone must visit the exhibition to learn from the life of the Prime Minister. Mayor Prahlad Patel and office bearers of BJP were also present on this occasion.

Read Also Ratlam: Family members of women representatives barred from attending civic meetings