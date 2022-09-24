e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreRatlam: Family members of women representatives barred from attending civic meetings

Ratlam: Family members of women representatives barred from attending civic meetings

District collector Narendra Suryavanshi issued an order to this effect on Friday directing that neither the husband nor any relative of the elected woman president, vice president, councillor or corporator will be allowed to take part in the civic body's meetings.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 24, 2022, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
Meeting | Representative Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): None of the family members of the female elected representative of the civic body will be allowed to remain present in the meetings of the body or its committees.

District collector Narendra Suryavanshi issued an order to this effect on Friday directing that neither the husband nor any relative of the elected woman president, vice president, councillor or corporator will be allowed to take part in the civic body's meetings. 

An elected representative has to play a very effective role hence the participation of the husband of a woman representative or any other relative will not be justified nor will it be allowed. An official press release said that directives issued by the district collector will be followed strictly and in case of violation, actions will be taken as per rules.

Read Also
Ratlam: WRMS organises blood donation camp
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ratlam: Family members of women representatives barred from attending civic meetings

Ratlam: Family members of women representatives barred from attending civic meetings

Jaora: NSS foundation day celebrated with zeal

Jaora: NSS foundation day celebrated with zeal

Dhar: Teachers in the dock for improper behaviour, suspended for misbehaving with girl students

Dhar: Teachers in the dock for improper behaviour, suspended for misbehaving with girl students

Dhar: District Cooperative Central Bank registers profit of Rs 339.82 L in 2021-22  

Dhar: District Cooperative Central Bank registers profit of Rs 339.82 L in 2021-22  

Alirajpur: State is a temple and I am its priest, says CM 

Alirajpur: State is a temple and I am its priest, says CM 