Ratlam: Family members of women representatives barred from attending civic meetings

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): None of the family members of the female elected representative of the civic body will be allowed to remain present in the meetings of the body or its committees.

District collector Narendra Suryavanshi issued an order to this effect on Friday directing that neither the husband nor any relative of the elected woman president, vice president, councillor or corporator will be allowed to take part in the civic body's meetings.

An elected representative has to play a very effective role hence the participation of the husband of a woman representative or any other relative will not be justified nor will it be allowed. An official press release said that directives issued by the district collector will be followed strictly and in case of violation, actions will be taken as per rules.

