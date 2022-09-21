e-Paper Get App
Ratlam: WRMS organises blood donation camp

Given this information, WRMS divisional unit spokesman Gaurav Dubey said that the blood donation camp was organised with the support of Manav Seva Samiti and the Rotary Club.

Updated: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 10:25 PM IST
article-image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A blood donation camp was organised on Wednesday by Western Railway Majdoor Sangh (WRMS) in memory of WRMSí senior leader J G Mahurkar. On this occasion, WRMS general secretary R G Kabar, President Sharif Khan Pathan and divisional railway officers were present.

A total of 103 units of blood was donated. While speaking in the inaugural programme, WRMS General secretary R G Kabar said that blood donation is a very sacred work.

President Sharif Khan Pathan said that in the memory of WRMS leader J G Mahurkar blood donation camps have been organised at a number of places on the Western Railway zone. Assistant general secretary B K Garg, divisional secretary Abhilash Nagar and president Rafiq Mansuri also spoke on the occasion.

After the blood donation camp, an organisational meeting was also held in which office bearers of WRMS branches and members took part, spokesman Gaurav Dubey informed.

