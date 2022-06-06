Ratlam: IPCA Laboratories awarded for environment protection

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): IPCA Laboratories Limited has bagged the first prize for work in the field of environment from the MP Government.

According to information available here, on the World Environment Day, a programme was organised where MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave away the first prize trophy, letter of appreciation and a cheque of Rs1.5 lakh which was received by Manoj Kumar Mittal the vice-president of IPCA Laboratories at Bhopal.

IPCA Ratlam unit head Dinesh Siyal informed that IPCA Laboratories invested Rs.40 crore last year under the environment head besides spending every year Rs 12 crore to Rs 14 crore for proper environment maintenance and management.

President of IPCA Laboratories Limited P K Bhattacharya, Unit head Dinesh Siyal, HR head Neeraj Saxena, Balram Sharma and Vikram Kothari congratulated the whole team of IPCA. At the time of receipt of the prize at the hands of MP Chief Minister Chouhan, IPCA manager Indrasen, Vijay Raghav and others were also present.