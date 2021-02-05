RATLAM: Farmer found dead at Krishi Upaj Mandi in Taal, death causes panic as police wait for post-mortem report to know cause

Alot (Ratlam district): Chaos prevailed at Krishi Upaj Mandi in Taal after a farmer who came to mandi to register his wheat harvest at the procurement centre was found dead. The incident took place at 5.30 pm on Thursday. Farmer identified as 55-year-old Surajmal Mali, was a resident of Sutar Gali in Taal village in Alot tehsil.

The farmers who came with him said Surjmal lied down on floor of mandi. As there was not much rush, other farmers thought that he may be tired and taking nap. At about 5.30 pm when the mandi was about to close, other farmers tried to wake him but in a vain. They immediately called mandi officials and Taal police.

Sub inspector and investigation officer Sabir Hussein said exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained as police are waiting for post-mortem report. Police have registered a case and handed over the body to family members after post-mortem.

Madhya Pradesh is among the leading growers of food grains in the country. The state government will begin buying wheat at minimum support price from March end in two phases, for which the dates will be declared soon, the official said. Procurement will begin in the western region before state’s eastern region. This is because harvesting starts early in western region.

Registration for procurement of wheat harvest is underway in the state. It started on January 25 and will continue till February 20.