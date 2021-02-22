Ratlam: Encroachments removed from Kargil Square in Alot to curb accidents

Alot (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): Administration finally woke up from its slumber owing to increase in number of accidents in the area and removed encroachments from Kargil Square to Vikramgarh Fatak with the help of city council workers and a JCB machine on Sunday.

Due to increase in number of accidents, the encroachments at the road sides were removed on Sunday. The goods kept by businessmen outside their shops from Kargil Square to Vikramgarh Bypass were removed.

Encroachments are clearly visible on maximum road squares and main roads of the area. Encroachers and shopkeepers keep goods outside their shops on roads that affect traffic flow. This has led to increase in number of accidents against which residents mounted complaints.

“Police observe road safety week once in a year but it should be observed once in a month,” a local resident said. “You can spot two wheelers with three pillion riders zipping past you. It is risky,” another resident added.