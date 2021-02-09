RATLAM: It is harassment as Alot city council is doing none of the works it is responsible for, say residents as complaints mount and chief municipal officer evades response

Alot (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): Local residents are suffering as there is none to address the civic problems. They have alleged that city council neglect their duties eversince an administrator has been appointed. For instance, water hasn’t been supplied to few areas in last four days.

“It’s harassment as the city council is doing none of the works it is responsible for,” a local resident said wishing anonymity. “Cleanliness is not maintained council officials and workers ignore public works completely. Neither water is supplied on time nor is registration done. Several registration and transfer of name cases are pending,” another resident added.

Many residents are waiting to receive approval for construction of their houses. Chief municipal officer Sandhya Saryam neither receives phone calls nor resolves issues, a local said. Local leaders face the same difficulty. Representative of former councillor Nagesh Kharol said he spoke to Saryam in this connection several times but she ignores everything.

City Congress president Abhinav Nigam said that if the city council doesn’t start working, they will launch a mass movement and will lock city council office. Former BJP mandal president Dinesh Kothari said he met the CMO with a delegation and asked her to improve the working of city council. When CMO Sandhya Saryam was contacted, she didn’t respond.