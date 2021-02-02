Madhya Pradesh: Man in Alot files complaint on CM Helpline over daughter's scholarship

Alot: A man from Alot has lodged a complaint that principal of a government school has deliberately deprived his daughter of government scholarship scheme.
Matter was reported at Alot development block of Ratlam district, where Dilip Khare, father of one Aarti Khare, a student of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Alot lodged a complaint on the Chief Minister Helpline and with Ratlam Collector on January 25 accusing Sankul principal Firoz Khan of ignoring his plight regarding the scholarship to his daughter.
Khare alleged that he belongs to scheduled caste and as per the government norms, his daughter Aarti eligible to get a government scholarship from class IX-XII. Besides, she is also eligible to get a scholarship of various schemes, including the promotion of girls and benefit of scholarship scheme of 2.1, 2.2 and 2.3.
As per Khare's claim, Aarti has received only Rs 5,520 against the scholarship amount of Rs 16,210 in four years (from class IX to XII). She is yet to get the remaining, Rs 10,690.
Khare claimed that he raised the matter before Khan many times, but every time he made an excuse. Failing to get a satisfactory response, Khare lodged his complaint. But, Khan started pressuring Khare not to raise matters before seniors. He told Khare that he will personally give him Rs 5,000 from his own pocket, this clearly reflects the failure Sankul principal.
Khare alleged that in the past principal deposited a cheque of Rs 1,110 in Aarti Khare's account to cover-up his negligence.
When contacted, Khan said that the girl has received the scholarship, as per norms. Since her father (Dilip Khare) is a government servant and due to his higher income, she got scholarship amount as per the government criteria. Now girl and her father levelling baseless allegations on him, Khan said.
Ratlam district education officer KC Sharma said that girl student received a scholarship amount as per her eligibility criteria. If the girl and or her father still have any doubt, they can contact us anytime.