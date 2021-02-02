Madhya Pradesh: Man in Alot files complaint on CM Helpline over daughter's scholarship

As per Khare's claim, Aarti has received only Rs 5,520 against the scholarship amount of Rs 16,210 in four years (from class IX to XII). She is yet to get the remaining, Rs 10,690.

Khare claimed that he raised the matter before Khan many times, but every time he made an excuse. Failing to get a satisfactory response, Khare lodged his complaint. But, Khan started pressuring Khare not to raise matters before seniors. He told Khare that he will personally give him Rs 5,000 from his own pocket, this clearly reflects the failure Sankul principal.

Khare alleged that in the past principal deposited a cheque of Rs 1,110 in Aarti Khare's account to cover-up his negligence.

When contacted, Khan said that the girl has received the scholarship, as per norms. Since her father (Dilip Khare) is a government servant and due to his higher income, she got scholarship amount as per the government criteria. Now girl and her father levelling baseless allegations on him, Khan said.

Ratlam district education officer KC Sharma said that girl student received a scholarship amount as per her eligibility criteria. If the girl and or her father still have any doubt, they can contact us anytime.