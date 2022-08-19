Ratlam: Courier boy delivers stones instead of products, held

Representative Photo |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A delivery boy has been arrested for allegedly replacing the original products with stones and delivering the consignment to buyers. He has duped dozens of traders in a similar manner.

The incident recently reported is from a Medical store located on Mhow road where a trader named Harsh Kothari suffered a rude shock to find stone inside the package delivered to him, instead of the product he had ordered. Similarly, another trader found that the original packaging of his parcels had been tampered with. He opened the parcels only to find that they contained stones instead of the ordered product. Acting promptly, the trader caught the delivery boy and handed him over to the Manak Chowk police station.

SHO Anurag Yadav said that the accused has been identified as Yuvraj Jain. He is a drug addict and used to dupe people to get money to fulfil his addiction. He also appealed to people to avoid receiving the parcel from unknown sources and to make payment to any third person only after verifying the transaction to avoid fraudulent products.