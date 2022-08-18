MP: Governor visits Ratlam, emphasises on importance of education in life

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Governor of MP Mangubhai Patel reached here today. At the Banjali air strip Mayor Prahalad Patel, former MLA Sangeeta Charel, district collector Narendra Suryavanshi, DIG police Sushant Saxena and SP Abhishek Tiwari welcome him.

Governor Patel went to Sailana where he took part in a number of programmes. While addressing the students at the Government Girls School complex, Patel said that progress in oneís life is possible only through education. He suggested that regular study in the library should be part of education while every opportunity of gaining knowledge should be availed. State Governor Patel also visited the exhibition organised in the school complex based on tribal culture and life.

Governor of the state Patel also visited the sickle cell anaemia treatment camp held in Sailana and also addressed the camp. He visited an exhibition organised by self-help group (SHG) and saw the working of the SHG. He also visited nearby Limdipada village where he saw newly constructed houses constructed under the PM Housing scheme. Governor Patel also addressed the villagers and said that the benefits of central and state government schemes should be availed. He also visited Rajakhori Anganwadi centre where he distributed mobiles to the Anganwadi workers. He also visited world famous cactus garden at Sailana. According to official information, Governor Patel will have an overnight stay at Ratlam and will depart tomorrow morning from here.