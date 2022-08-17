Bhopal: National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases issues advisory on lumpy disease

Lumpy skin disease in cattle |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) of Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) has issued an advisory for lumpy skin disease in animals, as per officials.

The people have been asked to immediately inform their nearest veterinary hospital in case lumpy symptoms are visible in their cattle. A control room has also been setup by NIHSAD for the control of lumpy.

The director of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has directed all the departmental officers of the state to adopt bio-security, bio-safety, vector control measures if symptoms surface.

Directions have also been issued to educate livestock owners about safety and security measures. They have been told to immediately send the samples of suspected animal to laboratory. In case of infestation, adequate storage of drugs and ring vaccination with goat pox vaccine within a radius of 5 km from the site of infestation is to be ensured.

