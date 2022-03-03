Ratlam: Contractors who don't start approved works by Saturday to be blacklisted

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): District Collector and administrator Ratlam Municipal Corporation (RMC) Kumar Purushottam has categorically warned contractors and engineers that if approved works in the city are not started by Saturday then earnest money of the defaulting contractor will be seized and such contractor will be blacklisted.

In a meeting with the contractors and RMC officials held yesterday evening, Kumar Purushottam said that RMC has sanctioned a good number of works for Ratlam city but these have not begun so far.

In the meeting pendency of the construction of roads, drains etc. was reviewed. The district collector and administrator RMC said that in cases where work orders have been released but agreement is pending, the agreement must be executed within two days and work has to start by Saturday.

He said that he will personally visit the works sites on Saturday and ordered that the concerned sub engineer and the contractor must be present there.

RMC Commissioner Somnath Jharia informed in the meeting about the pending works in the city area particularly relating to road construction and asphaltation.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 10:48 PM IST