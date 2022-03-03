e-Paper Get App
Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 01:14 PM IST

Bhopal: Former MP Women Congress Chief Archana Jaiswal removed from post as she recites ‘Hanuman Chalisa’, claims BJP

Notably, former Bhopal mayor Vibha Patel has been appointed as the president of MP Mahila Congress.
Staff Reporter
Neha Bagga (Left) and Vibha Patel (Right) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh BJP has claimed that Former MP Women Congress Chief Archana Jaiswal was removed from post because she organised a ‘Hanuman Chalisa Path’ at Madhya Pradesh Congress office, recently.

State spokesperson Neha Bagga said, “The newly appointed president of MP women congress, Vibha Patel belongs to Digvijaya Singh’s fraction and everyone knows Singh is an anti-Hindu. It is Singh who coined the term like Hindu terrorism, Bhagwa Atankwad, etc. It clearly shows the mentality of the Congress.”

Jaiswal was recently removed from the post with the orders from the AICC and had also dissolved her organisation.

Jaisawal has organised the Hanuman Chalisa Path a month back.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 12:18 PM IST
