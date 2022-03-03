e-Paper Get App
Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 10:58 AM IST

Bhopal: BJP MP KP Yadav writes CM Chouhan, demands resume Old Pension Scheme

Yadav’s letter came amidst state government employees’ associations, who have been demanding to rewind the pension scheme.
Staff Reporter
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP Member of Parliament from Guna has written a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, demanding to revive the Old Pension Scheme for the state government employees.

The employees’ associations escalated their movements soon after Rajasthan Government’s announcement to resume the scheme for the state government employees.

The Rajasthan government, recently, announced that it would return the government pension scheme that was stopped for the government employees joining the service after January 1, 2004.

KP Yadav in his letter to CM wrote, “Old Pension Scheme is one of the main demands of the state government. Recently, the neighbouring Rajasthan government has recently resumed the scheme. Therefore, the state government should seriously think over it and rewind it as soon as possible.”

He wrote the letter on February 26, but it went viral on social media on Thursday.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 10:58 AM IST
