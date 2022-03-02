Bhopal: Ukraine-returnees urge government to rescue others from eastern, southern parts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The students who have crossed Ukrainian borders along with those who have reached home have started an online petition urging the government to rescue Indian students who are stuck in eastern and southern parts of Ukraine, said medico Miraj Jiwakhan on Wednesday. Miraj, who started collecting signatures for petition virtually, reached Ratlam, his hometown, on February 23 by Qatar Airways flight that landed in Mumbai.

According to Miraj, Indian citizens and students are still stuck in bunkers and basement of areas in eastern and southern parts of Ukraine, which under threat from Russian army. Like Kyiv, Kharkiv, Summy, Mykolayiv and Odessa are the most sensitive ones.

We are scared and frightened, especially when one of our friends died yesterday. Those who are in bunkers have run out of supplies and going out to restock. It is nothing short of putting lives at risk. We urge government to rescue them from their hiding spots as they cannot come on their own to the borders, he added.

Aashi, who hails from Ujjain, is in a shelter home in Romania after having crossed the Ukrainian border. I don't know if it will work. But now that we are safe, it's our duty to help other students in whatever way we can. We know our government will definitely find a way out. This petition is just a statement of all our collective voices, she added.

Russian Army tanks are quickly surrounding those places. Students can watch and hear shelling, blasts and convoy of tanks moving across their street. They desperately need someone to rescue them and to assist them from their place to borders of any other neighbouring country, said father of Parvez Alam who is stuck in a bunker in Sumy.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 10:02 PM IST